Eklund was recalled from AHL San Jose on Friday.

Eklund is highly regarded, as he was drafted seventh overall in 2021. He played nine games last season as an 18-year-old with the Sharks, picking up four assists. The winger had 17 goals and 41 points in 52 AHL games with the Barracuda this season and is expected to make his season debut for the Sharks on Saturday at home versus the Capitals.