Eklund scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Eklund's third-period marker broke a 1-1 tie, sending the Sharks to their third win in the last four games. Eklund missed Sunday's game in Vegas due to an illness, but he bounced back with 16:10 of ice time in this contest. He has three goals and three helpers over his last five outings, giving him 14 points (five on the power play), 44 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 28 games this season.