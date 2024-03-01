Eklund scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Eklund entered Thursday with no points in his last four games and no goals in his last 10 outings. He snapped both slumps with a tally in the second period, briefly tying the game at 3-3. The 21-year-old winger has been solid in a top-six role with 26 points and 93 shots on net, but he also carries a minus-31 rating and 26 PIM through 57 appearances this season. Eklund continues to fill in at center while the Sharks are thin at that position due to injuries.