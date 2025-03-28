Eklund scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Eklund's second-period goal was a bit of a lucky bounce after a failed pass by the Maple Leafs. He also set up Tyler Toffoli for a third-period tally that put the Sharks ahead 5-3. This was Eklund's second multi-point effort in a row, and he's up to five goals and seven helpers across 11 games in March. The 22-year-old winger set a career high with his 17th goal, and he's produced 54 points, 124 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 66 appearances in his second full season.
