Eklund is in stable condition after his wrist was cut by Filip Hronek's skate during a tune-up game Saturday ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey News reports.

Eklund's agent, Todd Diamond, does not believe the skate "cut key tendons or nerves at the moment." The 22-year-old Eklund was taken to a local hospital after the incident in Brno, Czechia and posted on his Instagram account that "everything is fine." The World Championship begins May 9, and Eklund's hometown of Stockholm, Sweden, is co-hosting the tournament. The opportunity to represent Sweden at home would doubtlessly be memorable for the 22-year-old forward, but after that scary incident, the focus is squarely on his health and recovery.