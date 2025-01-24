Eklund notched a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Eklund has gone five games without a goal, but he has earned three assists over his last two outings. He helped out on Macklin Celebrini's game-tying goal in the second period Thursday, Eklund is up to 37 points (11 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 46 contests in a top-six role.