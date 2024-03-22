Eklund scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Eklund entered Thursday on a five-game point drought, and he had gone eight contests without a goal. That earned him a demotion to the fourth line, but he bounced back well by tying the game at 1-1 in the first period. Eklund has 11 goals, 31 points, 109 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-42 rating over 67 appearances. He's still got some bumps in the road ahead while playing for a rebuilding team, but he's shown a lot of positives this season, his first full NHL campaign.