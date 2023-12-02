Eklund scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Only defenseman Mario Ferraro (nine) blocked more shots for the Sharks than Eklund. The 21-year-old Eklund snapped a three-game slump with his empty-netter Friday. The winger is up to nine points, 32 shots on net, 22 blocks and a minus-10 rating through 24 outings. Eklund continues to see top-six minutes, though his offense could remain limited, as the Sharks struggle to put pucks in the net as often as they did Friday.