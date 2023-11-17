Eklund scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Eklund started the season slowly, but he's got two goals and two helpers over his last six contests. His tally early in the second period Thursday stood as the game-winner. Eklund is up to three goals, six points, 23 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 17 appearances. With the bounces going his way, his confidence should increase, especially if he can sustain this recent level of offense for most of the campaign.