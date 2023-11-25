Eklund had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Friday.

It was his first multi-point NHL game. His goal put the Sharks up 2-0 in the second period; it came on the power play. Earlier in the frame, Eklund feathered a sweet feed out to Mike Hoffman from behind the net, and the sniper didn't miss. Three of Eklund's four goals so far have been on the power play, and four of his eight points have come with the man advantage. Eklund's hockey sense and talent are top notch. More points will come soon enough with that combination.