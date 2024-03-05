Eklund (illness) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus Dallas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
If Eklund is able to go, he should return to a featured role following his one-game absence, skating on the second line and first power-play unit against the Stars. He's picked up 10 goals and 27 points through 58 contests this season.
