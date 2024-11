Eklund (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Buffalo, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Eklund has four goals, 16 points, 35 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 14 hits over 21 appearances this season. Will Smith will return to the lineup versus the Sabres, but it's unclear who will be scratched if Eklund is fit to play.