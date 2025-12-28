Sharks' William Eklund: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eklund scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Eklund tallied in the second period and helped out on a Macklin Celebrini goal in the third. The 23-year-old Eklund was swapped onto the first line while Collin Graf moved to the second line, and both new combinations were able to contribute in the win. Eklund is up to two goals and five assists over his last nine outings, giving him nine goals, 24 points, 91 shots, 24 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 34 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Plays role early in comeback•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Primary helper on power play•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Scores power-play goal•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Posts helper in Sunday's win•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Suiting up in State of Hockey•