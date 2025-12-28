Eklund scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Eklund tallied in the second period and helped out on a Macklin Celebrini goal in the third. The 23-year-old Eklund was swapped onto the first line while Collin Graf moved to the second line, and both new combinations were able to contribute in the win. Eklund is up to two goals and five assists over his last nine outings, giving him nine goals, 24 points, 91 shots, 24 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 34 appearances.