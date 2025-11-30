Eklund scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

After going nine games without a goal to start November, Eklund finished the month by scoring in consecutive contests. The 23-year-old winger has five points over his last eight outings and looks to be shaking off the rust from a lower-body injury that cost him four games. For the season, Eklund's at seven goals, nine helpers, 47 shots on net, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 22 appearances.