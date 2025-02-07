Eklund logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Eklund has a helper in consecutive contests and five assists over his last 10 outings during his active goal drought. The 22-year-old set up Tyler Toffoli for the game-tying goal late in the third period. Eklund is up to 39 points, 93 shots on net, 32 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 51 appearances. He's six points shy of matching his total from 80 games in 2023-24, and he's one assist away from reaching 30 for the first time in his career.