Eklund recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Eklund has a pair of goals and two assists over his last four outings. His feed toward the net bounced off Thomas Bordeleau's skate and in for the Sharks' first goal. Eklund continues to put up solid offense despite the dwindling talent on the team around him. He has 29 points (10 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 60 appearances this season.