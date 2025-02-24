Eklund provided an assist and 14 PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Eklund's point streak is up to four games (one goal, three assists) to begin February. He had three multi-point efforts in January, but none since Jan. 21. The 22-year-old also showed a little fire with a misconduct penalty late in the loss Sunday. Eklund is up to 41 points, 97 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 53 appearances while seeing steady top-six usage this season.
More News
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Hands out assist in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Nabs power-play assist in win•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Deals power-play helper•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Records two assists Tuesday•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Eight points in last six games•