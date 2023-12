Eklund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Eklund helped out on a Filip Zadina tally in the third period. With three points over his last five games, Eklund is providing solid offense while continuing to play on the top line. He's at seven goals, nine helpers, 48 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 32 appearances this season. The 21-year-old will likely have ups and downs as he navigates his first full NHL campaign.