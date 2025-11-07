Eklund (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

According to Pashelka, this move rules Eklund out versus Florida on Saturday, but the winger should be eligible to come off IR any time after that. In a corresponding move, the team activated Ryan Reaves (lower body), though it is Collin Graf who figures to move into a top-six role for Friday's matchup with Winnipeg.