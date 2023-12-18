Eklund recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Eklund set up a Tomas Hertl tally in the third period. Over seven outings in December, Eklund has three goals, four assists and two power-play points. The 21-year-old winger has settled into a top-six role for the rebuilding Sharks. He's at 15 points through 30 appearances, though he's picked up 13 of those points across his last 19 contests. That may be closer to the pace he settles into for the rest of the campaign as he continues to get comfortable with the NHL.