Eklund recorded a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The helper extended Eklund's point streak to five games (two goals, five assists). He also has two power-play points in that span, which has showcased his all-situations importance to the Sharks. The 22-year-old is up to four goals, 12 helpers, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 20 outings this season. Eklund will play heavy minutes as the Sharks continue their rebuild, but he should offer decent scoring contributions, and it looks like he won't be anywhere near the horrendous minus-45 rating he had in 2023-24.