Eklund was helped off the ice at the end of Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars, and head coach David Quinn had no update on his status, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Eklund posted a power-play assist and a minus-4 rating in the contest. The Sharks are already running thin down the middle -- Eklund's a natural winger but has been playing at center in recent weeks. An update on his status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus the Islanders.