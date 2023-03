Eklund scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Eklund's second-period tally was the first of his career, coming in his 15th game. He's picked up two points, 11 shots on net, five hits and a minus-6 rating through six outings this season. While there's a bit of a learning curve for the 20-year-old, he should continue to get top-six minutes alongside Tomas Hertl. Eklund remains more attractive in dynasty formats.