Eklund scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eklund gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second period with his goal. It was his first point of the season and his first career power-play tally. Eklund has added just four shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over three contests. While he's seeing top-six minutes and power-play time, the 21-year-old winger will need to do more with it to get the attention of fantasy managers in redraft formats.