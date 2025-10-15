Eklund scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eklund tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally, though the Hurricanes would regain their lead before the end of the frame. For the season, Eklund has two points, six shots on net and a minus-4 rating over three appearances. He's firmly in a top-six role with power-play time, so the 23-year-old should have a good chance of matching last year's 58-point performance.