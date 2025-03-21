Eklund scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eklund ended a four-game goal drought, a span in which he was limited to one assist. The 22-year-old's tally was all the Sharks could put past Frederik Andersen in this contest. Eklund is up to 15 goals, 50 points, 118 shots on net, 45 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 64 appearances. He's picked up three shorthanded points and 15 power-play points as he continues to emerge as an all-situations winger.