Eklund had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday night.

Eklund's goal stood as the winner -- he somehow snuck a sharp-angle wrister from the goal line by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's left arm at 2:19 of the third period. Eklund is on a three-game, four-point streak (one goal, three assists), and he has put up at least a point in eight of his last nine games (three goals, six assists). Most impressively, his goal was point 46, which set a new career mark for the winger in just 58 games. And his minus-2 rating is a far cry from last season's minus-45. Eklund's game has truly grown, and he's on pace for a 60-plus point season.