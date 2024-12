Eklund (undisclosed) is not at practice and will not suit up Friday versus Vegas, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Eklund was injured Monday in the opening period and did not return for the start of the second stanza. Eklund has seven goals and 27 points in 36 games as he is showing why he was selected seventh overall in the 2021 Draft. Consider Eklund day-to-day.