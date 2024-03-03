Eklund (illness) will not suit up Sunday against the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Eklund appears to be a late scratch Sunday due to his illness. The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points through 58 games this season. In his absence, Kevin Labanc will likely get back in the lineup. Eklund's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Stars.