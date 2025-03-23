Eklund scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

This was Eklund's third multi-point effort of the month, and he's up to four goals and six assists over 10 contests in March. The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring at 2:13 of the second period and set up a Barclay Goodrow empty-netter in the final minute of the game. For the season, Eklund has 16 goals, 52 points, 121 shots on net, 45 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 65 appearances.