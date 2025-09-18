Eklund (wrist) took part in the Sharks' intersquad scrimmage Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

If Eklund was dealing with any lingering effects of his wrist injury, the Sharks no doubt would withhold him from taking part in the scrimmage portion of Thursday's camp session. Of note, the 22-year-old winger found himself skating on a line with rookie Michael Misa, instead of Macklin Celebrini, which could be a sign the team is going to spread its youngsters throughout all three lines heading into Opening Night.