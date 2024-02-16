Eklund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Eklund has six helpers over his last five games, but he's gone six contests without a goal. With Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (groin) both out, Eklund will have a chance to gain further experience as a center. The 21-year-old is up to eight goals, 25 points, 82 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 52 appearances. He's a player to hold in dynasty formats, though his offense is on the fringe of being valuable in redraft leagues.