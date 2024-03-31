Eklund notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Eklund has two goals and three assists over his last five outings, a strong response to a recent five-game slump. The 21-year-old winger has occasionally dipped into a bottom-six role this season, but he's been firmly in the top six while his offense is warm. Overall, he's produced 35 points, 116 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a minus-42 rating over 71 appearances.