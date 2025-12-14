Eklund scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

The Sharks were down four early in the third period, but Eklund helped spark their improbable comeback. He assisted on John Klingberg's power-play tally to start the rally, then scored a goal of his own to get the Sharks within two. This ended a six-game goal drought for the 23-year-old. Eklund is at eight goals, 21 points, 66 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 29 appearances this season. He could be in line for a promotion in the lineup if Philipp Kurashev (upper body) and Will Smith (undisclosed) are out for Tuesday's game versus the Flames.