Eklund notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Eklund has picked up three helpers over his last five games. The 23-year-old winger has been in a top-six role this season, but outside of a five-game point streak in late October, he hasn't been all that impactful on offense. He's at least been fairly consistent with five goals, nine helpers, 43 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 19 appearances.