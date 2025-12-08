Eklund distributed a power-play assist, put three shots on goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Eklund picked up the main helper on Alexander Wennberg's power-play goal near the end of the second period. With the apple, Eklund is up to 11 assists, 18 points, 59 shots on goal and 21 blocks through 26 games this season. The 23-year-old winger has been a stable source of offense on the Sharks' second line this season. He also provides sneakily good category coverage stats for fantasy purposes, proving that he continues to grow in his third full season at the NHL level. Eklund is a solid addition to fantasy lineups regardless of the league format and has a high point floor while serving as one of the key players in San Jose's run-and-gun style.