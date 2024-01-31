Eklund notched a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Eklund took a turn at center with Tomas Hertl (lower body) not available. The early returns are encouraging -- while Eklund won just four of nine faceoffs, he played a strong 200-foot game and was able to make positive contributions on offense and defense. The 21-year-old has five points over his last four games, and he's up to eight goals, 14 assists, 78 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 49 contests overall.