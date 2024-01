Eklund netted a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over LA on Monday.

Eklund's marker came midway through the second period to boost the Sharks' lead to 2-0. It was his eighth goal and 19th point in 46 appearances this season. Eklund was limited to two assists over his previous 13 contests, but the 21-year-old does have offensive upside and is being put in a position to succeed -- he entered Monday's action averaging 18:16 of ice time this campaign.