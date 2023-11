Eklund registered an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Eklund is starting to get more involved with the offense, posting a goal and two assists over his last four games. The winger has five points (three on the power play), 18 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-7 rating through 15 contests overall. As long as he remains decently productive, he'll likely continue to see top-line minutes.