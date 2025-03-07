Eklund scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Eklund logged multiple points for the second game in a row and has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 contests. He has four goals and seven assists over that longer span. The winger also reached the 100-point mark in his career Thursday, a milestone that took him 156 games to achieve since he was selected seventh overall in 2021. He's taken a step forward this season with 48 points (15 on the power play), 109 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 59 appearances in his second full campaign.