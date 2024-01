Eklund posted an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Eklund reached the 10-assist mark when he set up an Alexander Barabanov tally in the second period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Eklund. Those swings of hot and cold play on offense are likely to continue as the 21-year-old winger adapts to his top-line role in a weak offense. For the season, he's produced 17 points, 60 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 38 appearances.