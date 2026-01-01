Eklund registered an assist and recorded the shootout-winning tally in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Eklund made an impact during both regulation and Wednesday's extra hockey, as he recorded an assist on Igor Chernyshev's goal in the second before later netting the game-winning tally in the shootout. With the assist, Eklund now has 16 assists, 26 points, 92 shots on goal, 26 hits and 25 blocks through 36 games this season. In December alone, he has two separate instances of holding a three-game point streak. His recent move to the top line to play alongside Macklin Celebrini in the absence of Will Smith (upper body) has helped bring back the offensive flair he's had in his first two full NHL seasons. The 23-year-old Eklund has scored in each of the Sharks' past six wins, proving his value in the team's top six shouldn't be overlooked among their plethora of young talent. He remains a solid fantasy file in nearly all league formats.