Eklund posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Eklund set up the second of Fabian Zetterlund's two goals in the second period. The 21-year-old Eklund has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last two games despite playing on the fourth line. The winger has 32 points, 109 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a minus-42 rating through 68 contests overall. His current assignment is less than encouraging, but his presence on the top power-play unit at least offers some upside.