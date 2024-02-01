Eklund posted an assist, two PIM, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

It wasn't as efficient as his first game at center, but Eklund still did alright Wednesday. The rookie has five assists over his last three outings heading into the All-Star break. Overall, he's up to 23 points, 78 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 50 appearances. Eklund might move back to the wing when Tomas Hertl (lower body) and Mikael Granlund (upper body) return to the lineup.