Eklund recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

Eklund snapped a three-game pointless drought by setting up two of the Sharks' five goals in this offensive barrage, though San Jose still lost the game after an epic meltdown in the final period. Eklund, who missed four games between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 due to an upper-body injury, has notched nine points in nine games since his return, tallying three goals and six assists in that span.