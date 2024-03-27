Eklund scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Eklund was involved in the Sharks' first two goals, but the Stars didn't let the hosts rally much after that. This was Eklund's first multi-point effort since Jan. 30. He has four points over his last three games despite starting each of those contests on the fourth line. The 21-year-old is at 12 tallies, 34 points, 111 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-42 rating through 69 appearances on the year.