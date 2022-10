Eklund was promoted from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Eklund was sent down after the Sharks' two NHL Global Series games in Prague, but he'll rejoin the active roster less than a week later. The 20-year-old could be in line to immediately join the lineup if Alexander Barabanov (lower body) and Timo Meier (upper body) both remain out for Friday's game versus the Hurricanes and/or Saturday's game against the Blackhawks.