Eklund scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Eklund's point streak is up to five games (four goals, five assists) after his tally just 42 seconds into this contest. The 23-year-old's eruption on offense shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as he's logging massive minutes in a top-six role with ice time in all situations. Eklund is up to five goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-5 rating over 11 appearances this season. Scoop him up in fantasy now -- he won't linger on the waiver wire much longer.