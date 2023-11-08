Eklund tallied a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Eklund picked up his third point of the season with his second-period goal. The winger snapped a five-game drought with the tally. He's at two goals, one helper, 16 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 12 appearances this season. All of his offense has come on the power play, and with the Sharks struggling in all situations, Eklund is likely going to have to find his own looks to improve his play.