Eklund scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Eklund scored his first November goal at a time when the Sharks needed him the most. His slap shot at the 14:03 mark of the second frame tied the game 2-2, and it set up the stage and momentum for Adam Gaudette's game-winner 74 seconds later. Eklund has endured a rough stretch of late, and even though he has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 21 games, it's worth noting that he has only four points in 10 games this month.